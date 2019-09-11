Accused serial child molester pleads not guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man who is facing charges of child sex assault has pleaded not guilty in court.

Randolph Haldeman was first arrested in July in Menlo Park.

Haldeman was then arrested again in August after more victims came forward.

The 59-year-old used to work as a photographer for a local swim team.

He’s now facing charges involving at least 20 children and police believe there could be even more victims.

The victims’ ages range from 6 to 16.

The alleged crimes were committed between 1987 and as recent as 2015.

Haldeman remains in custody on $5 million bail.

Anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or if their children may have been around him are urged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

