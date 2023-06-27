Santa Rosa police officers are seen evacuating students from a school where a student was stabbed to death.

(KRON) — A total of seven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Both killings happened in June, and police believe both are gang-related. One of the suspected shooters is a 14-year-old boy, and the other is a 21-year-old man who was arrested in Las Vegas.

Corby Avenue homicide

On June 16, police found a 15-year-old boy in a parking lot on the 2300 block of Corby Ave. He later died at a hospital.

A police investigation revealed that a group of young males were standing in the parking lot when someone opened fire on them. The suspect fled the scene in an SUV.

On June 22, police announced the arrests of three suspects — a 14-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old Anthony Vega-Rodriguez of Santa Rosa. None are believed to be the shooter.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, 21-year-old Kobi Benjamin of Santa Rosa, in Las Vegas on Monday night. The Las Vegas Police Department helped SRPD arrest him at a local residence.

Benjamin will be extradited to Sonoma County in the next few weeks. There are no other suspects, per SRPD.

Blacksmith Way homicide

Another 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday on the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way. Police found the victim lying in the roadway, and he died Sunday night at a hospital.

Police said two “small groups of males” got into an argument, and at least one person from each group began shooting.

On Monday at about 5 p.m., SRPD served a search warrant on the 500 block of Southwood Drive and arrested three juvenile suspects. All three were arrested on homicide charges.

The suspected shooter is a 14-year-old boy. The other suspects are a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. All three are from Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa youth violence

SRPD released homicide data on Tuesday, which showed that four of the five homicides in the city in 2023 involved juveniles. Three of those killed were teenagers.

One notable youth killing happened at Montgomery High School on March 1. A student allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Jayden Pienta to death inside an art class.

SRPD says it has seen several instances of rival gang members fighting on school campuses. Tensions between rival gangs sometimes escalate online and boil over into violence, according to police.

To solve this, SRPD plans to start a gang task force with four detectives that will work with youths to prevent gang violence.