Accused shoplifter dies during fight at Antioch grocery store

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – An alleged shoplifter was killed during a fight at an Antioch grocery store late Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the Lucky’s grocery store on Contra Loma Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on a report of a man who was not breathing after getting into a fight with a store employee.

An investigation revealed the 56-year-old Lucky’s employee caught the 34-year-old suspect trying to steal meat from behind the butcher shop area of the store.

When the worker confronted the suspect, the suspect attacked him, he claimed.

That’s when a fight ensued and the suspect “stopped breathing for an unknown reason,” according to police.

The man died at the scene.

The Lucky’s worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Police say right now it’s not clear if the suspect died due to injuries in the fight or if he had a medical emergency that led to his death.

Officials said they hope to learn more once an autopsy is conducted.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police.

