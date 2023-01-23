FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The ACE Train run commuters from Stockton to San Jose, and since last week, riders have been left to find other means of transportation.

Monday morning, they are returning with hoped of no issues or sudden stops.

Last week, there were back-to-back mudslides in Niles Canyon causing hundreds to be delayed and three people to have minor injuries. Soon afterwards, officials closed the tracks and began cleanup, which has been ongoing all weekend.

As a precaution, Union Pacific will inspect the tracks by operating ahead of all ACE Trains.