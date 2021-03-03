Shooting investigation underway in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – An active shooting investigation is underway in Fremont Wednesday.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the 43000 block of Ellsworth Street near Washington and Mission Boulevards.

“The general area outside the perimeter is not on lockdown,” police said.

Police said this house is associated with a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the 5700 block of Lemke Place. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police Activity: 43000 block of Ellsworth St.

Police have secured a small area as part of an active investigation, but the general area outside of the perimeter is not on lockdown. We will have an update with more details shortly. pic.twitter.com/h6AooxGDfQ — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) March 3, 2021

Several people were detained in connection with the shooting.

Police said the home on Ellsworth Street is secure and there are no immediate threats to the area; no lockdown orders have been issued.

According to officials, they do not believe this shooting is related to Tuesday night’s shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.