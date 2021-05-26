Multiple dead in mass shooting at San Jose railyard

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded or describe how the suspect died.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

“Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter.

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

A reunification center for employees and families is at the County Building on 70 W. Hedding in the Isaac Newton room, VTA said. A second press conference is happening at 9:30 a.m.

VTA first told KRON4 that someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.

The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.