SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Taking a swipe at SF officials, an activist group in San Francisco took matters into their own hands at an intersection where a 4-year-old was killed last week. On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed directed staff to make changes to the intersection, but the group said the plans were going to take too long.

The change just includes a few cones, but people who live in the area say it is significant.

This is what the intersection of Fourth and King in San Francisco looked like Wednesday afternoon — cones and plastic barriers now up blocking one of two turn lanes.

It was here on Aug. 15 when a driver hit and killed a 4-year-old girl in a stroller. The girl’s father was critically injured.

A group calling themselves Safe Street Rebel on social media said they took action overnight citing the city’s timeline of three weeks time to alter the intersection was too long to wait.

“This intersection is very bad. I cross it all the time with the boy I watch and it is terrible, cars never stop, you have to make eye contact always,” said SF resident Cami Perra.

“Well, I am not sure they should have done it, I am not sure anyone should do that, but they did and who knows what will happen next,” said SF resident Everett Phillips.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency did not reply to our many requests for comment about the changes to the intersection, including whether they will leave the cones alone, or rip them out.

They did say the intersection has been the site of 12 crashes, including a pedestrian being struck in 2020. That person was not seriously hurt but the area is known to be in the city’s high injury network.

The SFMTA also plans to change the signal putting in a yellow light in hopes that it will remind drivers to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. The agency did not provide a timeline for that work.

Investigators have not released the name of the little girl killed or gave an update on her father’s condition. The driver involved was arrested on three counts of failure to yield to pedestrians and one count of vehicular manslaughter.