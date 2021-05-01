Activists march where Mario Gonzalez died in police custody

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – America’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organization wants the FBI to investigate the death of Mario Gonzalez.
On Friday the League of United Latin American Citizens sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for a federal investigation into the death of Gonzalez.
Back on April 19, Gonzalez died during a struggle with Alameda police.
Police bodycam video shows officers pinning Gonzalez on the ground, while kneeling on his back, neck, and shoulder.
Police say he suffered a medical emergency during the struggle, but his family says he was murdered.
Three officers are now on leave amid the investigation.
An autopsy into Gonzalez’s death has not been released.