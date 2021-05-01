Activists march where Mario Gonzalez died in police custody

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – America’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organization wants the FBI to investigate the death of Mario Gonzalez.

On Friday the League of United Latin American Citizens sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for a federal investigation into the death of Gonzalez.

Back on April 19, Gonzalez died during a struggle with Alameda police.

Police bodycam video shows officers pinning Gonzalez on the ground, while kneeling on his back, neck, and shoulder.

Police say he suffered a medical emergency during the struggle, but his family says he was murdered.

Three officers are now on leave amid the investigation.

An autopsy into Gonzalez’s death has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News