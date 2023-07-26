SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland man who is accused of attacking an elderly Asian American woman in San Francisco has a history of mental illness, according to community activists.

The Anti Police-Terror Project said it’s familiar with James Ramsey, a 27-year-old Black man, because it tried helping him access mental health and housing services over the past year.

Ramsey is a “disabled resident with a well-documented history of serious mental illnesses and a history of head injuries. This is not the first time Mr. Ramsey has been implicated in an incident of attacking elder members of our community,” APTP wrote.

APTP said it made several attempts to secure housing and mental health services for Ramsey through government and nonprofit agencies. But he was repeatedly “turned away,” the activist group wrote.

On Tuesday, Ramsey made his first court appearance after prosecutors charged him with assaulting an 88-year-old Asian woman near Union Square. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the elderly woman was “simply walking down the street” on Friday when she was attacked. The woman “now is in a fight for her life,” Jenkins said.

James Ramsey appears in court on July 25, 2023. (Pool image)

“The crimes that Mr. Ramsey is accused of are horrific,” Jenkins said.

Ramsey pleaded not guilty to elder abuse and assault. He remains behind bars in a San Francisco jail.

APTP, an Oakland-based community activist group, said Ramsey was failed by government mental health systems.

“We want to be very clear: The attacks should never have happened,” APTP wrote. “This tragic systemic failure could have been prevented if the state had not completely abandoned Mr. Ramsey despite his serious needs, desire for help, and despite our repeated urgent calls for support.”

“We were worried a tragic outcome was becoming increasingly likely. Our every plea to provide health, housing, and wrap around services fell on uncaring ears,” APTP wrote.

On April 29, 2021, Ramsey assaulted AAPI community leader Carl Chan in Oakland.

APTP leaders wrote in 2021 after the attack on Chan, “The Anti Police-Terror Project condemns anti-Asian hate and stands in solidarity with Asian people. However, in this case, we see a man with disabilities in need of intensive care.”

According to APTP, after he was sentenced for the 2021 assault, a judge sent Ramsey to California Medical Facility Vacaville for an evaluation. But he was later sent back to Santa Rita Jail. On the day he was released from jail in Alameda County, Ramsey had nothing but a jail-issued uniform, a bus ticket, and a BART ticket, APTP said.

APTP met with Ramsey after he was freed from jail and provided him with food, a phone, and short-term hotel accommodations. The group also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Ramsey.

But as far as finding long-term resources through government or nonprofit agencies, “Mr. Ramsey was rejected from every relevant program that could have and should have helped him,” according to APTP.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott described attacks on elderly AAPI community members as “unacceptable.”

AAPI leaders are calling on District Attorney Jenkins to charge Ramsey with a hate crime for Friday’s Union Square attack. Jenkins said Wednesday, “Right now, we are not at that point. But of course, should we feel that we have sufficient evidence to prove that this was motivated by hate, then we would add that allegation.”

Jenkins also vowed to hold criminals accountable. “We have got to get the city to a place where people understand that there is accountability for their actions, and where instead of us standing by and watching things like this happen,” she said.

Ramsey’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 7. If convicted of the latest charges filed against him, he could face up to a decade in prison.