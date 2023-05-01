SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A group of community activists plan to gather Monday afternoon at the San Francisco Walgreens where a security guard allegedly shot and killed a young person last week. Police arrested the guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, following the shooting reported at 6:33 p.m. in the area of Market and Fourth streets on Thursday.

Jail records show Anthony is being held on suspicion of a single count of murder. No bail amount is listed. Investigators did not say what led to the shooting but said Anthony was working as a private security guard at the time.

The victim was identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as San Francisco resident Chynna Brown but activists with the Young Women’s Freedom Center refer to them as Banko Brown.

“We need this City to do better. San Francisco has to be safe for young Black people and trans youth who are experiencing poverty,” YWFC Co-Executive Director Julia Arroyo said in a news release Monday.

The release says Brown worked for the organization as a community organizer.

“We need immediate funding for community-based housing that responds to what young people want for themselves. Instead of terrorizing and killing youth, we need real investment into their safety,” Arroyo said.

The release says YWFC and other community activists will gather outside of the Walgreens at 825 Market St. at 3 p.m. to demand justice for Brown.