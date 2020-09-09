Actor Jason Momoa cruises around Bay Area for Labor Day

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Jason Momoa, star of ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ spent his Labor Day in the Bay.

On Monday afternoon, Momoa shared a post to his Instagram story that he was cruising across the Bay Bridge on a motorcyle.

In a series of posts, he was seen cruising, working on a motorcycle, and then enjoying some tacos at an Oakland restaurant, Tacos Oscar.

The restaurant posted to their Instagram:

‘Had the honor and the pleasure of making tacos for our favorite Dothraki last night! Thanks to Max @4q69 for bringing Jason into our joint! And thanks @rachelcubed for the last minute shopping chores! What a sweet human @prideofgypsies is! Y gracias a la 
@geekyperofreakyquesadilla for helping us in the kitchen. Stoked!’

On Tuesday, the actor posted that he was outside Specialized Bicycle Components, whose headquarters are located in Morgan Hill.

Momoa is a well-known actor, best recognized for playing Khal Drogo on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Arthur on ‘Aquaman.’

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Latest News

More News