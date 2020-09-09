Actor Jason Momoa cruises around Bay Area for Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Jason Momoa, star of ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ spent his Labor Day in the Bay.

On Monday afternoon, Momoa shared a post to his Instagram story that he was cruising across the Bay Bridge on a motorcyle.

In a series of posts, he was seen cruising, working on a motorcycle, and then enjoying some tacos at an Oakland restaurant, Tacos Oscar.

The restaurant posted to their Instagram:

‘Had the honor and the pleasure of making tacos for our favorite Dothraki last night! Thanks to Max @4q69 for bringing Jason into our joint! And thanks @rachelcubed for the last minute shopping chores! What a sweet human @prideofgypsies is! Y gracias a la

@geekyperofreakyquesadilla for helping us in the kitchen. Stoked!’

On Tuesday, the actor posted that he was outside Specialized Bicycle Components, whose headquarters are located in Morgan Hill.

Momoa is a well-known actor, best recognized for playing Khal Drogo on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Arthur on ‘Aquaman.’

