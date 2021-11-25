Additional law enforcement deployed in response to recent retail thefts in Bay area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Throughout the last week, several Bay Area cities were victims of several holiday retail thefts.

Not just in San Francisco — but all corners of the Bay Area have been hit by what some are calling organized crime.

In Oakland, the police department announced it will have additional staffing Thanksgiving day in an effort to address the increase in violent crimes.

The announcement comes after a security guard working with KRON4 News was shot while covering a story on the recent smash-and-grab robbery where 12 thieves wearing masks and hoods raided the Prime 356 clothing store on the 300 block of 14th Street.

“Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows and other violent crimes,” said a tweet from the Oakland Police Department.

“The tactical tams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents.”

A reward has been increased to help catch the criminal who shot the security guard during an attempted robbery of a KRON4 news crew.

After contributions by KRON4 and parent company Nexstar Media Inc., the security company associated with the guard, Star Protection Agency, and Oakland police the total reward is now $25,000.

The money will be given to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the individual, or individuals involved in the shooting.

Police say the incident was an attempt to steal camera equipment on November 24.