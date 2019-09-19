Additional victims sought in alleged sexual abuse of a minor case in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A man was arrested following allegations of molestation and sexual abuse of a minor, according to authorities.
69-year-old Lonnie Wright was charged with 10 felonies that include sexual intercourse, forcible lewd acts upon a child and oral copulation with a child 10 years old or younger.
Wright has reportedly cared for many children.
Detectives believe there may be other victims and encourage them to come forward.
Wright was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility with his bail set at $5,500,000.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Special Victim’s Unit of the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2625.
