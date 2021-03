SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Asian hate crimes continue across the nation.

Last week, a deadly shooting in Atlanta claimed the lives of 8 people, including 6 Asian women.

Here in the Bay Area, there have been several violent attacks on elderly Asians in recent months.

The violence is sparking conversation across the country about how to end the violence.

Yale University professor of ethnicity, race, and migration Dr. Grace Kao joins the KRON4 Morning News to discuss the issues.