SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another major retailer is leaving downtown San Francisco. Global sneaker giant Adidas is closing this month. The Adidas location’s last day of business will be next Saturday, Jan. 13, a company spokesperson said in an email to KRON4.

Prior to the closure, all items in the store will be 50% off with exclusions for certain select items, Adidas said.

Adidas is located at the San Francisco Centre mall at 865 Market St. in the city’s downtown area which has seen a number of store closures throughout recent years.

Last year, major retailers such as Old Navy and Nordstrom closed their respective downtown San Francisco locations for good. Other companies to close their downtown San Francisco stores include Express, LEGO, Whole Foods and AT&T.

Despite the closures, other major retailers have also opened up stores in downtown San Francisco. Furniture retailer IKEA opened a location on Market Street in August. Banana Republic also opened a new flagship store at 152 Geary St.