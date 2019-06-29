Adopt a Boston Terrier at SF dog rescue’s Boston Tea Party event this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Looking for a little companion to add to the family?

There’s a special adoption event happening this weekend in San Francisco for several Boston Terriers who were rescued from a hoarding situation.

The dogs arrived at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue’s Alabama Street facility in two waves – 21 of them in the first wave.

Some were even in need of medical attention.

Then another Boston Terrier rescue agency closed down and reached out to Muttville to take in another 30 dogs.

Muttville only deals with dogs ages 7 and older.

They say senior dogs make laid back companions, many of them often-times have already lived in homes so they’ve got manners!

Muttville is hosting two back-to-back Boston Tea Parties Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

They are located at 255 Alabama Street in San Francisco.

