Adopt a senior dog in February with no fees at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – All adoptions at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco are fee-free during February. February is Eli’s Month of Love at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue!

Thanks to the O’Donnell family, all senior dog adoptions are free to qualified adopters in memory of their sweet and cherished Yorkie mix, Eli.

Eight years ago, the family adopted Eli from a New York shelter and named him after the Giants football star Eli Manning. Little Eli was a huge part of the family and, sadly, passed away recently.

Now the family wants to make a difference for more senior dogs. During the month of February, they are sponsoring all of Muttville’s senior dog adoptions.

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is dedicated to helping older dogs. When senior dogs end up at local shelters – because of a lifelong companion’s death or change in circumstance, or because they’ve been abandoned – they are often passed over for puppies, and overcrowded shelters may have no option other than euthanasia.

Muttville rescues these wonderful dogs, gives them the medical care they need, spruces them up with grooming and good food, puts them in a loving foster home, and finds them new forever homes.

Part of Muttville’s mission is to educate about the joys of adopting an older dog, and after twelve years of operation, almost 8,000 senior dogs have been given a new beginning.

The dogs are their own best ambassadors, and just by walking down the street – they are showing the world what a wonderful companion an older dog can be.

For more information, visit the Muttville website.

