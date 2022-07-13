MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A baby wild animal rescue center based in Morgan Hill shared a “moment of cute” this week of a bobcat kitten that was recently rescued in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center said the adorable baby bobcat was found wandering alone last week in Bonny Doon.

WERC’s wildlife staff named the bobcat “Bonny” and shared video of the tiny kitten meticulously cleaning her paws and face. (Watch the video player above).

Bonny is one of three bobcat orphans that are being cared for at the rescue center. “She is acclimating to her new enclosure and has a healthy appetite,” WERC wrote.

WERC has a specialized facility and staff dedicated to raising baby bobcats with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Bobcat Supervisor Colleen Grzan dresses up in a full-body bobcat costume and mask to feed and interact with orphaned kittens so that they don’t become habituated to humans.

Bonny the baby bobcat (Image courtesy WERC)