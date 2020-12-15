Adorable moment caught on camera as dolphin, porpoise spotted in SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Experts from The Marine Mammal Center in San Francisco spotted a dolphin with its calves and then a porpoise with its pups.

For the first time in a single day, our experts spotted TWO species with young calves in #SanFranciscoBay 😍🐬 This is an indication that conservation actions are contributing to a healthier ecosystem! Can you tell which photo is #dolphins and which is #porpoises? pic.twitter.com/38YAeXgJcT — The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) December 14, 2020

To see two species with their offspring in one day indicates that the conservation actions are contributing to a healthier ecosystem, officials with the center said.

These mammals have many similarities but you can tell them apart through certain traits.

Dolphins have elongated beaks and cone-shaped teeth. Porpoises have smaller mouths with spade-shaped teeth, according to the National Ocean Service.

They also have a hooked or dorsal fin while the porpoise tends to have a more triangular dorsal fin.

The Marine Mammal Center is the world’s largest marine mammal hospital and has rescued more marine mammals through their efforting work across the California Coastline.

