Adorable moment caught on camera as dolphin, porpoise spotted in SF Bay

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Experts from The Marine Mammal Center in San Francisco spotted a dolphin with its calves and then a porpoise with its pups.

To see two species with their offspring in one day indicates that the conservation actions are contributing to a healthier ecosystem, officials with the center said.

These mammals have many similarities but you can tell them apart through certain traits.  

Dolphins have elongated beaks and cone-shaped teeth. Porpoises have smaller mouths with spade-shaped teeth, according to the National Ocean Service.  

They also have a hooked or dorsal fin while the porpoise tends to have a more triangular dorsal fin. 

The Marine Mammal Center is the world’s largest marine mammal hospital and has rescued more marine mammals through their efforting work across the California Coastline.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News