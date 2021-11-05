Adorable video shows Draymond Green’s son join him during presser

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The 6-1 Golden State Warriors are looking to push their way back to the top of the Western Conference as they prepare for Friday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Draymond Green talked to the press ahead of the game — but all eyes were on his son.
As Green continued to talk about the team and the season, 4-year-old Draymond Jamal (DJ) stole the show.
“Where’s my kid? He ran off like 30 minutes ago, I ain’t saw him since,” Green said.
DJ peeked his head from under the press conference table and climbed the table while his dad was talking.
“What’s up bro? Hi.”
Green smiled at his son while he was on the table and the two exchanged an adorable fist bump.
“This kid is incredible,” he said. “He just walks around here like he owns the place.”