(KRON) — An adult and a minor were hospitalized after being shot in Oakland Friday night, the Oakland Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of 38th Avenue. An officer on patrol was flagged down by the adult victim. The juvenile victim was on the 3800 block of Nevil Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.