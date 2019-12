SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A person was killed in a two-alarm structure fire on Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Richmond District, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire crews say it is too early to determine what caused the death.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 1508 Cabrillo Street around 2:53 p.m.

The fire has been contained.

Officials say a firefighter sustained minor injuries but is expected to be ok.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.