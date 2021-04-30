Advocates call for accountability after fatal police shooting in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Social justice advocates in Daly City are continuing the call for accountability after the police killing of Roger Allen.

The 44-year-old was shot earlier this month during what investigators said was a struggle over a fake gun.

Allen’s family and members in the community are questioning what really happened because there’s no body camera video of the shooting or what led up to it.

After growing pressure and public outcry, Daly City police released the names of the officers involved in that shooting.

That happened yesterday but it has not been revealed which officer actually shot Allen, the killing has prompted protests and also has activists calling for officers to be equipped with body cams so there’s video evidence showing what really happened.

A mural for Roger Allen still stands three weeks after he was shot and killed by Daly City police.

The 44-year-old was in the passenger seat of a truck parked on Niantic Avenue on the afternoon of April 7th.

He later died after a struggle with police.

“Here we have yet another African American man being killed at the hands of law enforcement and we don’t know exactly what happened,” Reverend Lorrie Owens said.

President of the NAACP San Mateo branch Reverend Lorrie Owens says the account from city officials is perplexing.

How did officers trying to help Allen with a damaged tire turn into a struggle over a fake gun and end with Allen being killed?

So far, there’s been no video recovered of the shooting or what happened before it.

Daly City police are also not equipped with body-worn cameras.

“Budgets are a reflection of values and any agency, be it public or private that says ‘we don’t have the money,’ that’s not necessarily true. You have the money. The question is: what do you choose to do with it?” Owens said.

After initially refusing to release the names of the officers involved the city revealed them Thursday as:

Lt. Michael Brennan

Officer Rosa Brenes

Officer Nicholas McCarthy

Officer Cameron Newton

Officials did not say who fired their gun but did say it was discharged because Allen pointed the fake gun at one of the officers.

Without any video, Reverend Owens is skeptical of the investigation and says the city needs to be more transparent.

“We have to ask the question when we have such a lackadaisical response, from elected officials regarding the death of a human being, does Black life really matter to them?” Owens said.

The NAACP has been demanding an independent investigation into what happened.

City officials have said an administrative investigation will happen.

Some city councilmembers have said body worn cameras will be a top priority next budget.