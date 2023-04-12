SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens are set to gather Wednesday morning to advocate for the state of California to pilot speed safety cameras in major cities across the state.

Advocates are set to leave from San Francisco City Hall at 7:45 a.m. and head to the state capitol where the group plans to speak with law makers about Assembly Bill 645. This bill would allow speed safety cameras to be legal in California.

The cameras would use speed measurement devices to detect speeding and capture evidence of a vehicle violating the speed limit by photo of a license plate. Fines would start at $50 for anyone caught driving 11 miles over the speed limit and go up from there, with fee reductions offered to those who financially qualify.

Revenue from the fines would go towards street safety things like speed bumps.

The group wants the cameras placed in places with high crash rates and school zones, specifically in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles, Glendale and Long Beach.

Advocates say the speed systems will dramatically shift drivers’ behavior and can reduce the number of severe and fatal crashes by 51 percent.

These cameras are currently legal in large cities like Portland, Washington D.C., New York City and Seattle. This will be the 4th speed safety camera bill to be introduced and is set to have a hearing next week with the assembly transportation committee.