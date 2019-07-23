Advocates rally for safer streets in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A local organization is planning to gather following the recent deaths involving pedestrians in San Francisco.

It comes as new details emerge in the crash that killed a man in the Tenderloin district.

On Sunday, San Francisco police say 21-year-old Kesley Mariah Cambridge of Vallejo ran a red light, bounced off another car, then slammed into a husband and wife visiting San Francisco who were in the crosswalk in the Tenderloin district.

The 39-year-old man, Benajmin Dean of Clovis, was hit and later died at the hospital.

His wife, Kelly Dean, was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The couple was celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Dean’s death comes just four days after another person was killed in San Francisco.

In that incident, police say 54-year-old Michael Evans was hit at the intersection of 5th and Market Streets, then dragged two blocks down to 5th and Market by a tractor-trailer.

He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Walk San Francisco on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. will hold a rally in front of City Hall, urging the city to declare a state of emergency.

If so, the group hopes that will force SFPD to step up patrols, issue more tickets to speeding drivers, and install more speeding cameras within the city and lower the speed limits.

So far this year, 21 people have been killed in San Francisco as a pedestrian or a bicyclist when they were hit by a vehicle.