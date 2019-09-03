Aerial video shows dive boat 10 days before deadly fire

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – New details are being released about the fatal diving boat fire off the coast of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office says that a total of 20 victims have been recovered, 11 females and nine males.

Officials say the majority of the victims are from Santa Cruz, San Jose, and other Bay Area regions.

One man, Brent Mitch, shared an aerial video he took while on the boat just 10 days before the fire.

Mitch tells KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe that the boat’s sleeping cabin was fairly cramped with only one way to get out and mentioned the boats excellent safety record and it’s crew.

He did not want to comment more on the incident as he knew many of the victims on board.

The charter school that one of the victims attended released a statement regarding the incident.

“Pacific Collegiate School is saddened by the tragic sinking of the diving vessel Conception over the weekend. While this was not a school sponsored trip, our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and those yet missing, particularly those of our students and parents on board.” -Pacific Collegiate School

The school has said that an additional statement will be released at a later time.

Kristy Finstad, a Santa Cruz resident, is said to have been in charge of chartering this expedition.

The City of Santa Cruz released a statement on her passing.

“Kristina was a gifted interpreter of natural resources, and often led department programs.” – Spokesperson for the City of Santa Cruz

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although the Sheriff says there does not appear to be any sort of explosion prior to the fire.