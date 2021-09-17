Affordable housing development breaks ground in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose officials commemorated the ground breaking of a affordable housing development for chronically homeless people.

The Immanuel-Sobrato Community development will provide 108 permanent supportive affordable homes and is the first redevelopment of a place of worship in San Jose.

The new affordable homes will be available to residents referred directly for the County of Santa Clara.

Case management services will be provided by the County of Santa Clara supplemented by additional on-site coordination and support services from MidPen, a housing development company focused on building affordable developments..

“We are seeing an incredible example of what a public-private partnership can do–leveraging the incredibly generous spirit of a place of worship and the mission of our city to create deeply needed permanent supportive housing units,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “I am extremely grateful to MidPen, John and Susan Sobrato, Immanuel Lutheran Church and city staff for their efforts to care for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The project is a private-public partnership between the City of San Jose, MidPen Housing, John Sobrato, the Housing Authority, and the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church of San Jose.

The community will include a four-story building with 106 studios and 2 onsite manager units. Amenities include a secured lobby, dog run, 36 parking spaces, large common space, bicycle storage, community room with kitchen, courtyard with outdoor seating, exercise area, computer lab and laundry room. The development is located near VTA transit, healthcare, parks, a FoodMaxx, and San Jose City College.