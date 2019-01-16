Affordable housing only way to keep California dream alive, Newsom says
SAN JOSE (KRON) -- "The California dream is in peril,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In a round table discussion with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and several community members on Tuesday, Newsom says the only way to keep the dream alive is to build more affordable housing.
"I can’t promise that we can solve these issues overnight, but there is a different energy now and a different commitment and a different resolve with real money attached to it,” said Newsom.
The governor is proposing a budget that includes $500 million for housing for middle income people. Pledging additional support was Mayor Liccardo.
Joining Liccardo and Newsom were local residents who are grappling with the cost and lack of affordable housing.
The governor announced a new executive order that will create an inventory of all state-owned property that could be turned into housing.
He also said he is open to looking at putting caps on rent.
"I hear you, I recognize the stress, I recognize the impact this is having on your family, your businesses and your quality of life,” the governor said.
