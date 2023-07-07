(KRON) — Young adults experiencing homelessness have the opportunity to receive affordable housing in Berkeley.

The City of Berkeley along with Harmon Gardens, an affordable housing complex funded by the city, is creating a waitlist for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24.

Those who apply alone must make less than $51, 800 a year. If you are adding another person to the home, the income must be less than $59, 200.

Households are limited to a maximum of one application. This is a random lottery, and the first 25 selected will be placed on a waitlist.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 12.