Affordable senior housing building opens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 100% affordable housing building for seniors opened today in San Francisco’s Mission District that has been a decade in development.

First proposed in 2011, Casa de La Mision, located at 3001 24th St, will house 44 seniors who previously experienced homelessness and were referred through the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s Coordinated Entry system.

It is the fourth of seven 100% affordable housing developments in the Mission in the last 18 months, following over a decade in which no new affordable housing was built in the neighborhood.

“It is an honor to celebrate the grand opening of Casa de la Mision and welcome 44 of our city’s seniors into their new homes,” said Breed. “Providing safe and affordable housing, especially for our seniors and people exiting homelessness, is more critical now than ever before. As we look beyond the pandemic and to our economic recovery, investing in projects like this will help us serve our most vulnerable residents and build a more equitable city for all San Franciscans.”

Amenities include a resident lobby, management offices, a meeting room, and a shared community room on the ground floor. The top floor of the development features an outdoor rooftop terrace and a communal laundry room.

Initial plans for the retail space include a sublease to the San Francisco Bike Coalition for a new bicycle repair shop.

Construction started in January 2020, and the building was 100% occupied by Summer 2021. All residential units will be supported through a City-funded Local Operating Subsidy Program contract which ensures households pay only 30% of their income in rent.