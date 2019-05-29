Affordable student housing plan proposed in San Jose

It’s tough to find affordable housing near San Jose State but now some relief could be on the way.

Apparently, there is a suitable site near the university that could be developed to help solve the housing shortage.

The idea is to get rid of a state office building, which is just a block away from campus, and re-purpose the site for both student and faculty housing.

The Alfred E. Alquist State Office Building between 2nd and 3rd Streets in Downtown San Jose has long been considered past its prime and ripe for redevelopment.

It’s owned by the state and just a block away from San Jose State, which has a pressing need for affordable housing.

The idea is being pushed by State Senator Jim Beall and State Assemblyman Ash Kalra.

The 130,000 square foot state building shares part of the Paseo de San Antonio Plaza with the Hammer Theater, a joint venture between the city and university.

The site would be well suited for future campus community housing for both students and faculty says San Jose State Administration Vice President Charlie Fass.

Fass says such development is at least three years away but could play an important role in the revitalization of the Downtown Paseo area.

Such a project could one day make it easier for students to live affordably within walking distance of campus is an idea whose time has come says the Student Homeless Alliances, Lindsey Masser.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES