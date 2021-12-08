Afghan refugee fatally shot during attempted robbery in San Francisco

In San Francisco, an Uber driver was shot to death during an armed robbery, and police are still looking for the gunman.

Meanwhile, the brother of the victim seeks help in understanding how this could happen to someone who helped the U.S. military during the Afghanistan War.

It was just before 5:00 a.m. on November 28th when San Francisco police found a 31-year-old man, whom his family identified as Ahmad Fawad Yusufi.

He was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. It happened while he and a friend were parked on Potrero Avenue near Cesar Chavez street.

His brother Mohammad Dawood Mommand says Ahmad and his friend were in San Francisco working as Uber and Lyft drivers when someone shot him while stealing his wallet.

“They say give the wallet, everything. His friend gives everything, the wallet, phone. My brother was behind the wheel. When he shake his body to give the wallet, they shoot him exactly in the heart. Then they escaped,” said Mohammad Dawood Mommand, the brother of the victim.

Ahmad Fawad Yusufi was an Afghanistan refugee who worked as a translator for the U.S. military before he, his wife, and three children were granted special immigration visas in 2018 for his service during the Afghanistan war.

His brother can’t believe Ahmad survived their war-torn country only to be gunned down in America over his wallet.

Friends and family remember Ahmad Fawad Yusufi as a kind man who would help anyone in need, especially members of the Afghan Refugee Community.

He leaves behind a wife and three small children.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police.