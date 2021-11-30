Afghan refugee relief donation hub set to open in Hayward

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — In Hayward, community members and city leaders are working with leading refugee assistance organizations to help establish a donation hub for Afghan refugees resettling in the Bay Area.

The City of Hayward announced the creation of the new community-based donation hub earlier this week that will serve to support the relief effort following the U.S. military withdrawl from Afghanistan.

The donation hub, located at the Matt Jimenez Community Center at 28200 Ruus Road in South Hayward, will be able to accept and distribute items of great need to Afghan refugees.

Item’s needed:

Toiletries—Diapers, baby wipes, toothbrushes, baby formula, etc.

Clothing—Traditional garments, shoes, shirts, etc.

Housewares—Pots and pans, blankets and bedding, prayer rugs, etc.

The Hayward Afghan Relief donation center is led by volunteers, many who are Afghan-American, and with support from city staff.

Nonprofits International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Center for Empowering Refugees and Immigrants (CERI) are assisting in connecting with Afghan families and individuals as they resettle in Hayward and across the region.

The site will hold an open house event on December 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — donations will be accepted and tours of the new facility will be available.

