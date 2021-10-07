African-American Shakespeare Company performing free show at Jack London Square

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The African-American Shakespeare Company is performing in Jack London Square free of charge this weekend.

You can catch their performance of ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ on Saturday at noon.

It’s the final no-cost performance, according to the company. The whole show only involves three actors, who have under two hours to put on all 37 Shakespeare plays.

Your last chance to see The Complete Works of William Shakespeare for FREE is this Saturday, October 9th at 12 PM! We'll be performing at Jack London Square (2 Broadway Street Oakland, CA 94607).



For more information, visit us at https://t.co/16Wns5tYal

A promo for the performance says you’ll love the show whether you like or hate Shakespeare!

It stars Tre Tyler, Gabriel Ross and Lijesh Krishnan.