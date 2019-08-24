After Embarcadero attacks, San Francisco resident questions police response time

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two attacks this month outside the Watermark Condominiums on Beale Street in San Francisco, questions are now being asked about police response times.

Earlier this week, a man was punched in the face outside the building.

The victim told KRON4 it took 45 minutes for police to arrive, but the San Francisco Police Department says that’s just not true.

Police said it took them about 15 minutes from the time they were called to the time they were on scene searching for the suspect.

Both attacks this month were caught on camera.

The victim of this second attack was punched in the face on his way home.

He doesn’t want to show his face, but told KRON4 it took police 45 minutes to an hour to arrive on scene.

“I didn’t know what to do and the doorman tells me to come in and the cops came 45 minutes to an hour later,” he said.

When KRON4 shared the police department’s account of the response time with the victim, he told us he’s not sure when the front desk clerk called police.

He says after he was punched, he went up to his condo, but that from the time he was attacked until he was told to come downstairs because police had arrived, it was about 45 minutes.

“It certainly doesn’t make us feel safe being in the area,” said Wallace Lee, president of Safe Embarcadero for All.

Lee says it’s common in their neighborhood to have to wait a long time for the police to come to the scene, whether it be 15 or 45 minutes.

“It’s right that it’s no longer urgent for the person being attacked but I think it’s still urgent for the community,” he said.

Police told KRON4 in a statement: