FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found the suspect shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody.

Police said this was not a random act and are calling it a “targeted act.” As of Saturday afternoon, Fremont police believe there is no public safety concern.

KRON On is streaming news live now

School Street and Bodily Avenue is right outside Niles Community Park and blocks away from Niles Elementary School.