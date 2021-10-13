AG Bonta joins DA Boudin in effort to regulate ‘ghost gun’ manufacturers

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced he’s joining a civil lawsuit filed by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin against three manufacturers of ghost guns — untraceable guns that can easily be purchased online.

Boudin first filed the suit against defendants Blackhawk Manufacturing Group Inc., GS Performance LLC, and MDX Corporation back in August, alleging that the companies’ business practices violate state laws that prohibit fraudulent business practices and false advertising.

The suit further alleges the three companies are in violation of the federal Gun Control Act, as well as the state’s Firearms Law, which require background checks during firearm sales.

According to Bonta, once the kits are purchased, they can be assembled in as little as 15 minutes.

“These weapons have been used in mass shootings. Criminals have used them to murder innocent children in our classrooms. They have been linked to serious crimes here in San Francisco and across the nation,” Bonta said. “This industry will become more dangerous if it is not properly regulated. When firearms are built at home by individuals who have not passed a background check and have not had their guns properly serialized, it leaves law enforcement in the dark and it leaves all of us less safe.”

“This pressing issue requires all of our best efforts. It requires all of our collaboration and teamwork to succeed to save lives,” Boudin said. “With the Attorney General’s litigation team, we have the firepower we need to win this war against gun violence. Let’s be clear, gun violence is a crisis in San Francisco, in California, and across the country.”

Back in 2019, the Attorney General’s Office, under then-Attorney General Xavier Becerra, first took legal action against GS Performance LLC, also known as Glockstore, subpoenaing the company to comply with an investigation. Then in March of this year, a San Francisco Superior Court judge further ordered Glockstore to comply with the investigation.

According to Bonta, by joining the more recent suit, his office will bring with it the information it’s discovered through the yearlong investigation.

In addition to Boudin’s office and Bonta’s office, other plaintiffs in the suit include the law firm Keker, Van Nest and Peters as well as the organization Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

The companies named in the suit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.