(KRON) — An aggressive dog got loose in Petaluma on Tuesday, briefly causing a neighborhood to shelter in place. The dog bit a citizen, causing them to be hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene on the 1200 block of San Rafael Drive at about 3:25 p.m.

Two PPD officers arrived, and the dog charged them as soon as they got out of their cars, police said. Both officers deployed their tasers, and the dog retreated.

More officers arrived, and they contained the dog until its owner arrived. Due to the animal’s behavior, a shelter-in-place was ordered until it was secured.

Authorities did not specify what breed the dog is.

North Bay Animal Services were called to the scene to investigate. The dog was placed on a 10-day bite quarantine.