(KRON) — A man who allegedly destroyed a large window and was seen swinging a large metal pipe was arrested Monday morning, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Officers responded at 7:10 a.m. on a report of in-progress vandalism in the 800 block of Francisco Boulevard East.

At the scene, officers learned that a large window had been destroyed by the suspect. Officers obtained a description of the suspect from witnesses who said he was carrying and swinging a metal pipe.

The suspect was located a short time later by a San Rafael PD sergeant at the intersection of Tiburon and Belvedere streets. He was still carrying the large metal pipe, police said.

The man was “agitated, screaming, and waving the pipe around,” according to police. Officers attempted deescalation techniques, which had little effect. As the suspect reportedly continued to swing the pipe and not follow orders, officers were forced to arm themselves.

Officers repeatedly gave several commands and the suspect at last sat down. As officers moved in to make the arrest, the suspect briefly struggled while being placed in handcuffs. Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured during the course of the arrest, police said.

The suspect, who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, was booked into Marin County Jail. Charges included felony vandalism, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor drug charges, police said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

A photo posted by San Rafael PD showed the section of pipe the man was allegedly brandishing.