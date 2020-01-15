Ahead of NFC Championship game, 49ers players read to kindergartners in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The 49ers are winning on the field and in the classroom.

A group of San Francisco 49ers players took time away from preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship game to read to elementary school students in San Jose Tuesday.

Four 49ers’ stop by San Antonio Elementary School in east San Jose, driving home how important literacy is for young kids with big dreams.

“We got to read about Martin Luther King Junior and about segregation,” said Offensive Lineman Ben Garland. “And I think instilling that at a very young age an understanding that we’re all important, we’re all equal, and everybody should, like, love on each other, I think is crucial when I was a little kid.”

Garland and Daniel Brunskill joined defensive teammates Dontae Johnson and Damontre Moore.

All four teamed up with the non-profit “Reading Partners” for the visit.

“Both my sisters are teachers, so I just love promoting educational systems, and then to be able to be apart of this community, with the team being here is just awesome,” Brunskill said.

About 30 kindergartners filled the classroom for the reading, before the players broke off into individual tutoring sessions with second through fourth graders.

They gave back to a community that is also preparing for the 49ers first NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium — one step closer to accomplishing the ultimate goal.

“Win a Super Bowl — absolutely. I mean, that’s been a lot of our dreams since a little kid, and so, take this one game at a time and go after it,” Garland said.

“Hell yeah, we’re excited — I mean, it’s the playoffs. I don’t think that anybody that would be in the playoffs that isn’t excited, but we know we have a great team, and we know that the Packers are a great team coming into our place,” Brunskill said. “And it’s gonna be an amazing game and an amazing atmosphere and it’s just awesome to be apart of its.”

