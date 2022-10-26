FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is staging multiple protests outside the headquarters of pharmaceutical maker, Gilead Sciences. They said the company has overcharged patients who use their drugs and illegally restricted access to some of its medications.

Under the federal government’s 340B, a drug pricing program, drug makers, such as Gilead, are required to provide medications at a reduced cost to qualifying healthcare providers.

The protestors said the company is violating its 340B obligations by not offering discount prices for its hepatitis C medication and HIV drugs.

They said that low-income patients are struggling to afford Gilead’s medications and they are asking the company to provide them with relief.

“We would certainly appreciate Gilead doing the right thing and putting people over their profit and make it equitable for people to be able to afford their drugs,” said Kendall Moore of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

KRON4 has reached out to Gilead Sciences for comment but has yet to hear back. The protestors plan to return to Foster City on Thursday and Friday.