Air advisory extended through Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended the air quality advisory through Friday as smoke from wildfires continues to impact the area.
Due to changing wind patterns, smoky, hazy skies may be visible and air quality throughout the Bay Area could be impacted.
The advisory was supposed to expire after today.
The advisory follows ones issued for three days last week because of similar conditions.
Check the air quality map below to see conditions near you.
Anyone who smells smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides, and should also set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.