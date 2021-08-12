Air advisory extended through Friday

BELVEDERE, CA – MAY 17: Large homes stand on the shores of the Richardson Bay near the Golden Gate Bridge May 17, 2007 in Belvedere, California. The San Francisco Bay Area has seen the median price for existing single family homes surge 6.6% to $720,000 while the national median home price dropped 0.9% to $215,300 in March. Marin County led the Bay Area surge with the median home price reaching a record high of $1,010,000, the first county in the state of California to surpass the million dollar mark. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended the air quality advisory through Friday as smoke from wildfires continues to impact the area.

Due to changing wind patterns, smoky, hazy skies may be visible and air quality throughout the Bay Area could be impacted.

The advisory was supposed to expire after today.

The advisory follows ones issued for three days last week because of similar conditions.

Check the air quality map below to see conditions near you.

Anyone who smells smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides, and should also set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.