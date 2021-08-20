Air advisory extended through Saturday

396779 08: The western span of the San Francisco Bay Bridge and San Francisco skyline seen November 2, 2001. Bridge security in California has been stepped up since California Governor Gray Davis announced authorities have received very credible threats that one of California’s many suspension bridges may be targeted for terrorist attack between November 2 – November 7, 2001. (Photo By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Saturday.

The advisory was supposed to expire after today.

Lingering, lofted smoke over the Bay Area will cause hazy and smoky skies but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards. Air quality is expected to be in the good to low-moderate range on the Air Quality Index, so no Spare the Air Alert is in effect for Saturday.

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.