Air Quality Advisory issued for Bay Area due to smoke

Aerial stock photos of the San Francisco Bay Area with unhealthy smoke filled skies from many wildfires across the state.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke for Friday and Saturday.

Smoke from fires in Southern and Central California is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area through Saturday with smoky and hazy skies.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect, but elderly people, children and individuals susceptible to respiratory problems should take caution to avoid exposure.

If the smell of smoke is present, officials recommend avoiding exposure by staying indoors with the windows closed and set ventilation systems to re-circulate.