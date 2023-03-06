SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Air Force is working with the Santa Clara County coroner’s office to investigate the death of an Air Force airman. Tech. Sgt Paul Sugarman, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster and noncommissioned officer in charge of plans, died Sunday in San Jose, according to a news release from Travis Air Force Base.

Sugarman was a native of San Jose and enlisted in the Air Force in September 2013, according to the release. He arrived at Travis AFB in October 2019.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tech. Sgt Sugarman’s family, friends and teammates,” read a statement from Lt Col. Tyler Marcotte, 22nd AS commander. “He was an amazing loadmaster, noncommissioned officer, and a great friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all the men and women of the 22nd Airlift Squadron.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tech. Sgt Sugarman, one of our Team Travis members,” added Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander. “We extend our sincere condolences to those affected by this loss.”

Sugarman’s death is being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations working in coordination with the Santa Clara County coroner’s office.