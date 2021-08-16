Air quality advisory enters 5th straight day in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area will be seeing smoke from the Dixie Fire for the fifth straight day on Monday, according to air quality officials.

An Air Quality Advisory was extended once again, but the smoke impacts from the largest wildfire currently burning won’t be too harsh.

See the live air quality map to check your neighborhood or destination:

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said “smoke is expected to remain mostly aloft with intermittent periods of smoke mixing to the surface, particularly at higher elevation locations in the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, Diablo Range, and Coastal Hills.”

There will not be a Spare the Air Alert – which asks residents to avoid contributing to pollutants like driving and burning fires – because air quality will not exceed the federal health standard, the air district said.

However, there is a risk to people who have lung-related health conditions, elderly people and young children.