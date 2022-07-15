CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Residents of eastern Contra Costa County cities like Pittsburg, Antioch and Concord are advised to limit being outside today.

Wildfires in the Bay Area continue to make breathing perhaps a little more difficult for some, which is why there is an air advisory in place through today.

One of the wildfires that continues to affect breathing is the Marsh Fire, which believe it or not, started on May 28 and continues to smolder.

The air should improve as the day moves on, thanks to the winds picking up to clear it out a bit.