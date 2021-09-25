Air quality advisory extended due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire Resources

(BCN) – In response to continuous wildfire smoke in the air, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its current air quality advisory through Monday.

Smoke pollution from fires in Central and Southern California continue to cloud Bay Areas skies, but the air quality levels will not surpass federal health standards, the Air District says.

Bay Area residents are advised to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed if the air begins to smell like smoke. Those with respiratory problems, especially older adults and children, are advised to take extra precautions to avoid poor air quality conditions.

Residents can track air quality readings here: baaqmd.gov/highs.

