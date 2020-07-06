Air Quality Advisory extended for parts of Bay Area through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An Air Quality Advisory for parts of the Bay Area Monday has been extended through Tuesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issue the advisory for smoke reaching the far South Bay, including Morgan Hill, San Martin, and Gilroy.

This is due to two large fires burning in the area – the Crews Fire near Gilroy and the Park Fire near Morgan Hill.

The Crews Fire is 20% contained, while the Park Fire is 70% contained.

According to officials, onshore winds are expected to be light, but will likely become stronger throughout Monday.

This will likely transport smoke from both South Bay fires southeast of the Santa Clara Valley region.

At this time, impacts of the fires include smoky skies, smell of smoke, and localized elevated particle pollution.

If possible, stay inside with your windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside and if temperatures allow.

It’s also recommended you set your air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from getting inside.

Latest Stories: