Air Quality Advisory extended for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Smoke from nearby wildfires is expected to impact the Bay Area through Monday.

According to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, smoke will likely remain in the are resulting in smoky and hazy skies.

People are advised to stay indoors if possible and keep doors and windows closed until smoke levels subside.

Officials also recommend people set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

